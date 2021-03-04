Bauer earns the Athena Award

North Branch Area High School is pleased to announce that senior Paige Bauer is its 2021 Athena Award winner. Bauer was selected for the honor based on her record of excellence in individual sport and participation and accomplishments in team sports.
Of Bauer, one of her coaches, Mikayla Johnson, said, “Paige has been a great role model and outstanding gymnast for the gymnastics program, as well as I am sure in her other activities as well. She is one of few student-athletes who can claim they’ve been a state competitor in all three of her high school sports.’
Here is more information on the selection process sent from the Athena committee:
According to the Athena committee, selection of the outstanding senior female athlete from each school may be on the basis of excellence in individual sport or participation and accomplishments in team sports. It should be remembered, however, that this award is strictly for sports accomplishments, with other achievements being secondary. The Athena award makes no distinction between physically-challenged and able-bodied athletes.
Here is a list of Bauer’s athletic accomplishments:
•Soccer - Varsity 8th -12th grade, State tournament appearance, all-conference 10-12th, all conference academic, team mvp, leadership award.
•Track - 7th grade (spring 2016) - varsity, letter award winner, Class AA True Team State. 8th grade (2017) - varsity, letter award winner, Class AA True Team State, all conference, all conference academic, team up & coming MVP. 9th grade (2018) - varsity, letter award winner, all conference, all conference academic. 10th grade (2019) - varsity, letter award winner, all conference, all conference academic, qualified for Hamline Elite meet, 2nd place in sections, 7th place in Class AA State Track & Field meet for pole vault, team MVP for field events
•Gymnastics - 7th grade (2015-2016) - varsity, letter award winner, most improved award, all conference academic. 8th grade (2016-2017) - varsity, letter award winner, all conference honorable mention, all conference academic, All-State honorable mention, True Team State. 9th grade (2017-2018) - varsity, letter award winner, all conference, all conference academic, all-state honorable mention in vault, beam, floor, and all-around, True Team State. 10th grade (2018-2019) - varsity, letter award winner, all conference, all conference academic, all-state honorable mention in vault, beam, floor, and all-around. 11th grade (2019-2020) - varsity, letter award winner, captain, all conference honorable mention, all conference academic, all state honorable mention in beam, floor, and all-around, all-state in vault, Section 7A vault champion, state participant, team MVP award, Metro Gymnastics Honor Roll top scores on vault and floor. 12th grade (2020-2021) - currently in season, varsity, captain.
