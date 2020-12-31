The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Rush City on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church at 980 Fourth St, Rush City, MN.
Anyone with questions, please call 1-800-733-2767 or go on-line at www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment and for rapid pass.
Masks are required. Blood donation will also be tested for COVID antibodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.