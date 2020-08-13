Common Ground Concerts is excited to launch their 2020-2021 concert season with a performance by Jay Walter and the Rectifiers, a critically acclaimed Twin Cities blues band.
Come hear them on the outdoor stage at North Folk Winery on Thursday, August 27, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available presale only, online at Showtix4u.com. Due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, the total number of tickets will be limited to just 50.
Bringing lawn chairs is recommended for the best seating options.
