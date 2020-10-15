In an unusual election season, County Administrator Julia Lines took an opportunity at the Oct. 7 County Board meeting to inform Isanti County Board about how well the auditor/treasurer’s office is doing with the increased number of absentee ballots.
“I just want to highlight the amazing work our auditor/treasurer’s office is doing right now with all the absentee ballots that are coming in,” she said, adding “(Administrative Assistant) Halee (Turner) is intercepting the mail directly from the mail carrier and hand-delivering it to the auditor/treasurer’s office, because we just want to be extra secure and careful this year in this election season.”
As of Oct. 2, 1.4 million absentee ballots had been issued in the state of Minnesota, according to Lines. In the last presidential election, it was 200,000 total.
Turner told the board the mail carrier informed her Oct. 2 that more than 4,000 ballots had been sent and received by Isanti County.
“So it’s a lot of work, and they are really doing an amazing job with it and their heightened security,” Lines added.
