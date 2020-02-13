Bonfire and carriage rides offered on Third Thursday

The public is invited to Third Thursday events in downtown Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 20, hosted by downtown businesses and North 65 Chamber.
Main Street will be closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets as businesses offer special deals and have extended business hours. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 5-7 p.m. starting in front of Cambridge Bar and Grill. A community bonfire will be lit and live music will also be provided. Free s’mores and hot chocolate will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information visit North65Chamber.com or call 763-689-2505.
