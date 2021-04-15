When many people hear the words “Parkinson’s Disease,” their first thoughts most likely would be that of a person having noticeable uncontrollable movements, such as what was exhibited by celebrity Michael J. Fox. While this would be a more severe form of the disease, there are actually a large number of people who live with milder forms, whose symptoms can be somewhat manageable through an exercise program. One such program has been based here in Cambridge for around one year now.
When K.C. Bohn, former owner of Outdoor Edge, was in the bike business, he met a customer who had Parkinson’s disease, which became his inspiration for helping those with the disease when he retired and closed the Cambridge bike shop.
“I put him on a bike, and you couldn’t tell he had Parkinson’s because the repetitive motion helped him out,” Bohn said. “And then I saw on TV this program ‘Rock Steady Boxing,’ and that’s when I thought, ‘When I retire I want to be able to help these guys.’”
Once he retired, Bohn went through a two-day training program for Rock Steady Boxing in Florida. His program in Cambridge is an affiliate of over 1,000 Rock Steady Boxing programs all over the world. However, his program is one of the few that is a nonprofit, he said. He does have to charge a fee in order to cover the overhead of providing a place in which to host his clients, but he volunteers his time to the program.
Bohn started the program about a year ago with about 10 participants. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit about a week after starting the program, which reduced the class size to four. He said he is looking forward to welcoming more people into the program again once the pandemic is under control now that vaccines are available.
“We need more people to make the program work,” Bohn said.
Currently classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Cambridge, in the same building that housed Outdoor Edge. Soon, Bohn will be starting classes at 5 p.m. after introducing Tai Chi to the program, as well.
Workouts start with a warmup, and then mind and body works for how to stand and punch. Participants then complete a circuit workout followed by boxing, a five-minute core workout, and a cool-down. It is during the cool-down that Bohn will start introducing Tai Chi into the sessions.
“These guys really work up a sweat. I know many people who couldn’t keep up with them,” Bohn said, while at the same time emphasizing individuals can work out at whatever pace they are comfortable with. He said no boxing experience is necessary, and the workouts can be geared towards either men or women, with ages ranging anywhere from mid-30s to early 90s.
Supporting mind and body
Rock Steady Boxing participant Don Block was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 20 years ago. His wife saw a pamphlet about Rock Steady Boxing, and encouraged him to try it out.
“I figured if it could help me get my coordination and some of my balance back, some of my strength – those are all things that Parkinson’s kind of robs from you,” Block said. “I was just hoping it would help.”
Some of the symptoms Block was experiencing a year ago when he started the program were twitching of his hands, making it difficult to tie shoelaces or run a computer mouse due to poor hand coordination, and loosing his balance when walking, causing him to shuffle.
“Those are getting better. I have way more strength than I had,” he said. “It’s hard to tell from week to week, but if you look back on some of the exercises that you were really struggling to do when you started and are very easy now, it makes a difference.”
Particpant Leon Swanson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about five years ago. His daughter, Kelly Pearo told him about the program and got him involved. She said it has gotten him moving and is loosening up the muscles that get tight from Parkinson’s.
Swanson said it especially helps loosen up his neck muscles to allow him to be able to turn his head to look behind him when farming and driving.
Another participant, Gary Fulton was diagnosed about 11 years ago and a friend from church recommended the class to him. He decided to join “partly for the camaraderie,” but also because he does try to stay fit as much as he can. “This thing sneaks up on you,” he said about Parkinson’s, adding that a lot of people know about the external symptoms of Parkinson’s, but not the cognitive part that causes him to loose his train of thought.
“I didn’t know it would be as hard as it is, I thought it would be fun,” Fulton said about the class. “I said to K.C., ‘This is really a total body workout.’ I really look forward to it – I enjoy it.”
When he was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Fulton was told about support groups, but he didn’t feel like that was the right fit for him. “I’ve always been kind of by myself, especially when things like this occur. It’s like, ‘I don’t need people to lift me up,’” he said, adding that he is glad he tried it. He noted how the guys in the class share their stories. For instance, he and Block were talking one day and he forgot what he was saying “right smack dab in the middle” of what he was saying, and Block shared that the same thing happens to him, as well.
Some people with Parkinson’s get bad tremors and some don’t, Fulton explained. Some are more cognitively affected, hampering the executive functions of the brain. He noted that Parkinson’s creates a lack of dopamine, so when the body releases adrenalin, parts of the body don’t know what to do because the sensors don’t know how to transmit the signal properly.
Before coming to each class, Fulton doubles up on his medication in order to relieve some of his symptoms, which include foot-dragging and hand tremors. Another symptom prevalent with Fulton is holding his hand behind his back without realizing it, which is known as diskynesia. His doctor was the first one to notice, and encouraged him to get it checked out, which led to him seeing neurologist and being diagnosed. His niece has teased him about holding his arm and hand back at a family function, asking, “Why are you holding your hand behind your back, are you hiding the cookies?”
The classes have helped Fulton relieve some of his symptoms and strengthened his core muscles, but he still has to be careful around stairs and the glass coffee table.
“I know that exercise is good, but I just wouldn’t do it. This gives me the discipline to come out and do this – I know it’s the right thing – but, the guys are here too and I don’t want to let them down, it’s support,” Fulton said, reiterating the camaraderie he feels with those in the class. He said he would like to see more people get involved. “My neurologist tells me, ‘You’re doing great! Stay fit, keep active.’ Because when you slow down and you start spending too much time on your couch, you start to waste away.”
People interested in the program are welcome to come try it a couple times for free, and scholarships are available for those who may not be able to pay the fee. In fact, Cambridge Medical Center recently provided a grant for the program.
To learn more or to get started, contact Bohn at cambridge@rsbaffiliate.com or 763-221-6883.
