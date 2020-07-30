After several months of the COVID-19 shutdown, the Braham Event Center (BEC) is once again open and ready to schedule events large and small.
“We hosted a wedding on July 18, and it went very well,” said BEC event coordinator Kelly Nelson. “I was a little nervous about the new regulations we’re following, but everything went great.”
The BEC closed its doors when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all non-essential businesses to close down on March 16. Then on June 5, venues like BEC were allowed to reopen at limited capacity under the “Stay Safe Minnesota” plan.
“We’re ‘socially distancing’ our tables, and we’re allowed to operate at 25% capacity, which is about 140 people,” said Nelson. “A Plexiglas barrier will be in place for our food and beverage services, and all staff and volunteers will wear masks.”
BEC’s volunteers received instruction regarding the center’s preparedness plan. “Some are going to wait a while before returning,” Nelson said. “They’re under no pressure to come back, but it’ll be great when they do.”
Several scheduled events were postponed during the spring months, said Nelson. “We gave our customers an option to reschedule, and several have done so for this fall. Some wedding parties made different plans. A number of fundraisers have decided to wait it out, possibly rescheduling at a later date.”
Nelson started as the event coordinator about a year ago, working with longtime staff member Gary Skarsten. “Gary recently retired,” Nelson said, “and everyone here will miss him so much.”
BEC is part of local nonprofit Tusen Tack which also includes the Tusen Tack Thrift Store, the Braham Area Food Shelf, Kathy’s Kitchen and the Alice Studt Library. The food shelf has been open all along, the thrift store reopened in May, and the library will reopen in August. Tusen Tack’s programs engage more than 200 volunteers.
Nelson said that the BEC is open for events, including weddings and other gatherings, for dates in the fall. “We’re set up to accommodate events. We’re doing our best to provide a safe and enjoyable space, for people to come together socially once again.”
To find out more about the center or to schedule an event, call 320-396-3177, or find them online at brahamcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.