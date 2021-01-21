Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Braham Hall of Fame.
A nominee can fit one of three categories: At large, which inclues any community member making significant contributions to Braham High School and/or the Braham community; Athletic/Fine Arts Participant, which must be a Braham graduate and be out of school at least seven years; and Coaches/Directors, which could be from the past or currently still active.
To nominate a candidate, list his or her name, mailing address, phone number, nominee’s accomplishments and contributions, along with a brief paragraph giving their reasons for their nomination. The nominator must also include their name, address, and phone number.
Nominations can be sent to Braham Hall of Fame, C/O Edie Kaunonen, 1395 River Hills Parkway NW, Cambridge, MN, 55008. Nominations must be received by Jan. 29, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.