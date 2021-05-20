Those who travel by foot, bicycle or motor vehicle, will have a five-month opportunity to ‘try-out’ demonstration projects set-up in the communities of Long Prairie, Braham and Wahkon.
MnDOT will install demonstration projects, then ask and collect participate feedback to evaluate if any of these potential scenarios can become permanent solutions on future construction projects.
All three projects use curb extensions, also called ‘bump-outs’, which visually and physically narrow the roadway. They create shorter crossings for pedestrians and increase visibility of people who walk or drive.
Crews will use temporary traffic control devices, and paint or white tape, to set-up project areas between May 19 and mid-June. The community is then invited to ‘try-out’ these demonstration projects. In Braham, curb extensions will be set-up at the intersection of Highway 107 and Central Drive. The road and parking along Highway 107 will be narrowed between Third Street SW and Second Street NW.
Any participant feedback is welcomed and will provide us valuable insight in planning future projects. MnDOT will notify the community once the survey is ‘live’ in mid-June. Learn more about demonstration projects, visit www.mndot.gov/saferoutes/demonstration-projects.html or contact MnDOT Project Manager Zach Whitley by email Zachary.whitley@state.mn.us or phone 320-293-9411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.