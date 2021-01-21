Scott Allen Englund, 62, of Braham was charged January 12, with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree after allegedly engaged in sexual penetration of juvenile victims. The victims were known to Englund.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Pine County Court Administrator’s office, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct where the victims mother reported her three daughters had been abused by the defendant. The juveniles were under the age of 13 at the time of the first alleged assault.
When Englund provided a statement to a PCSO deputy, Englund allegedly admitted to the criminal sexual conduct and stated “let’s just get this over with” before inquiring about the type of prison sentence he was facing.
If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.
