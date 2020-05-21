A 49-year-old single Braham mother of a teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Wyoming just before midnight on Friday, May 15.
According to the incident report, Lisa Marie Torell of Braham was declared dead at the scene after the Ford Econoline she was driving was rear-ended by a 1999 Cadillac SLS Sedan, causing the Econoline to roll into the ditch, at which time Torell was ejected from the vehicle.
The incident report states 52-year-old Christine Ann Risberg, of South St. Paul, was driving “at a high rate of speed” when the collision occurred. The report also states that alcohol was involved. Risberg was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In response to the news of Torell’s death, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help support Torell’s 16-year-old daughter, Madison Stone. As of Tuesday afternoon, the page had raised $3,450 of the $5,000 goal.
