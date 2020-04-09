Isanti County applied for and received a grant which will be used in the county to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, including working towards the goal of making Braham a dementia-friendly community.
“We want to continue to expand some of the practices that have already worked good in the counties and move those to some of the more rural areas,” said Public Health Director Tony Buttacavoli. “We also want to diversify some of the activities we offer residents and partners on the staff.”
The dementia work and Alzheimer’s work the county is already doing fits really well with its fiver-year community health improvement plan by working with seniors, working with mental health and reducing social isolation.
Community engagement
The first community meeting for creating a dementia-friendly community in Braham already took place, with 16 community members in attendance interested in the program.
There are multiple phases, steps and activities to complete the goal of becoming a dementia-friendly community.
The first step is to convene with community members and stakeholders to form an action team, which has already taken place.
The next step is to assess the current strengths and gaps in the community related to dementia, analyze the gaps, and come up with a plan that works for the Braham area to continue to work with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Community activities expanded
There are two community activities that will be expanded to Braham and Isanti. The first, ‘Stepping On,’ is a class that helps to reduce falls.
Another program being offered in both communities in partnership with Physical Therapy Consultants is ‘Staying Active and Independent for Life’ (SAIL). It is an evidence-based program that works on strength, balance, and fitness for seniors, according to Buttacavoli.
Dementia-friendly at work sessions will be offered to Isanti County staff to help them prepare for working with families affected by dementia as they come in for services.
The county will also continue to support ‘Memory Cafes,’ which are a safe, supportive, engaging place for families that have loved ones with dementia and for caregivers to get together and do different activities, according to Buttacavoli.
Community events
As has taken place in previous years, Isanti County Public Health will offer two community health fairs that will focus on early screening and the sharing of education and resources related to dementia and Alzheimer’s.
A community event called ‘Alzheimer’s Speaks’ will be hosted by Lori La Bey, a nationally known speaker and expert on disease and Alzheimer’s. “It’s kind of a treat for us to have her come to our community,” Buttacavoli said.
This event will take place at the Cambridge Theater with a screening of the movie ‘My Neighbor Phil.”
“Last time we did this, it was a great turnout,” Buttacavoli said. “I think we had every seat filled from all kinds of stakeholders in the community and we had resources available. The bonus this time is we get someone like Lori La Bey to come in.”
That event will kick off some community conversations, something new that Isanti County Public Health is doing this year. Those conversations include:
•Normal/Not Normal Aging with Krisie Barron
•Financial Planning for Aging with Matt Larson
•Navigating the Caregiver Journey with Krisie Barron
•Ambiguous Loss with Vickie Ostrom
•Caregiving Essentials with Collette Colucci and Jayne Mund
“This stuff doesn’t happen in a box, and it’s not happening just from our staff, we have a lot of partners in the community,” Buttacavoli said. “We are going to continue those collaborative partnerships.”
One of the partnerships is with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office through Project Lifesaver, which helps to distribute AED devices throughout the county.
Another partnership is with Heartland Express to see how funds provided by Isanti County Public Health could help with transportation to the different activities and events planned by the county.
Isanti County Public Health will also continue to work with Allina Health and the Cambridge Medical Center with early diagnosis and local resource referrals.
