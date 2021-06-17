Braham Veterans Memorial officially unveiled

On Monday, June 14 2021, Flag Day, a large crowd gathered in Braham’s Freedom Park for a presentation by the Veitnam Veterans of America Chapter 684 and Braham’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1731. It was a moving and personal program to honor six men from the Braham area who died serving in Vietnam.
There were several speakers with Dr Jim Tourila, the keynote. During his speech he named the six men and told a little about each one. This was followed by asking all people present who were related to any of the six men to gather around the special marker with the men’s name engraved. The finale was a Rifle Salute by the VFW Post 1731 honor Guard followed by taps by Jacob Kern and John Terpstra.
To honor all people who live or have lived in the Braham area and have served in any branch of the armed services there is an area of the memorial for pavers with the names, ranks, date and branch of the armed services they served in. Anyone interested are invited to purchase a paver and have their names, dates and branch of service engraved on it for $200. It will join the pavers already installed in the memorial area. Contact Bob at 651-485-2786 to order a personalized paver.
