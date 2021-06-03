Braham Vietnam Veterans Memorial to be dedicated on Flag Day

After getting delayed from last November due to COVID, plus additional work being completed, the Braham VFW is set to hold an official dedication ceremony for their Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located in Freedom Park.
The Braham VFW has been busy installing a memorial to the six Vietnam veterans from the Braham area who died in that war. On Flag day, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a program to honor them. The program will include a speech by Dr Jim Tourilla, a Veterans’ Counselor from St Cloud. The names of the six deceased Vietnam vets will be read and information about each one will be provided. The program will close with a student playing taps.
While this is a special Memorial for those six, the VFW wants to recognize all individuals from this area, living or deceased, who have served in any branch of the Armed Services in any war. Since Braham is at the corner of four counties, the VFW is stressing they want to include all in the area whether currently residing here or not. Bricks are being sold at a cost of $200 which will have the name, rank, branch they served in and the dates of service. Other symbols such as a flag, may be added for a slight additional cost. There is space for many bricks to be added at any time. Contact any VFW member for more information.
