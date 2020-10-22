This year’s Veterans Day will be a little more special in the city of Braham. That day, Nov. 11, will mark the unveiling and dedication ceremony for a Memorial in Braham Freedom Park.
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 684, and Braham Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chapter 1731, have been busy planning the ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public, and veterans are invited to wear their military uniform.
According to the organizing committee, the memorial is dedicated to the Vietnam Veterans, especially the six Braham High School graduates who gave their lives. However, the committee emphasizes any veteran or family member is welcome to be recognized at the memorial with a paver block with the veteran’s name, date of service and rank.
The cost of the pavers is $200, which includes the engraving. Mentioning of Metal of Honor, Purple Heart, or POW can also be included in the engraving. General donations are also welcomed.
To make a donation or purchase a paver, contact Bob at 651-485-2786 or Rod at 763-250-8102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.