A new business has opened up in the city of Isanti, and based on the thunderous response on their opening night last Thursday, Jan. 16, it’s going to be a booming success.
The owners – and brothers – Brett and Warren Thunstrom were thunderstruck opening night with a squall line of customers awaiting the new brews on tap at the Thunder Brothers Brewery, located at 2nd Enterprise Avenue, Suite A3.
Hoping to create the perfect storm, the brothers have big plans in store for their new venture.
The calm before the storm
From non-brewing backgrounds, Brett and Warren come from business and manufacturing backgrounds.
Warren brews coffee by day at Rendez Vous Coffee in Isanti. His brother Brett has worked in manufacturing the past 12 years. Starting out by experimenting in Brett’s workshop at home, the brothers began making small batches and testing them out on their family and friends.
“It started about six years ago as a hobby,” Brett said, “and everybody liked our brews, and they all said, ‘You should be doing this as a business.’”
After fine-tuning various brews, the brothers started getting feedback about the different beers they were making.
“We were always trying different brews,” Brett said. “We predominantly like IPAs (India Pale Ale), but we tried everything.”
They then began contemplating the idea of a small, local microbrewery right here in Isanti County. Jumping on the craze of local microbrews, the brothers began looking for property.
“We weren’t intending to do this, though,” Warren said. “At one point, there were three different groups planning to start breweries in the Cambridge-Isanti area. But then they all fell apart, and we thought, ‘Okay, we’ll see,’ and then we went for it.”
Understanding the great storm ahead, the brothers dug in to secure a location and the proper equipment to get the job done.
In the eye of the storm
The brothers do not deny that there were many times when they realized the daunting task ahead of them. Finding a property that fit the bill, they began one of the biggest projects they had been presented with.
“We walked out of here so many times covered with drywall, mud and paint and thought, ‘What are we doing?’” Brett laughed.
Warren chimed in, “We’ve made just about every mistake possible while doing this.”
But they didn’t let the different elements of the storm stop them from bringing everything together – even the name.
“Our first name we came up with was taken,” Brett stated. “We went through pages and pages, ‘Well, what do you think about this?’ – and they were all taken. Finally we settled on Thunder Brothers. Both of our nicknames were Thunder in high school, so we thought it fits.”
On opening night, the brothers watched as more and more people continued to come through their door.
“I think most of the people that came in are used to going to microbreweries,” Warren said. “So I think they were happy to see something like this come into the area.”
The brothers have been surprised by the outpouring of support from the community, and they definitely were witness to that on opening night.
And the Thunder Rolls
As for future plans, the brothers are already planning what’s to come for the brewery.
“We plan on being involved in the community as much as we can,” Brett said. “We have a lot of fun ideas.”
Warren expanded further on this topic, “We are going to try and get some entertainment in here. There is an ax-throwing guy that comes in with a trailer, even some bands.”
The brothers also realize that Minnesota has a beautiful spring, summer and fall. They plan to utilize the nice weather with setting up some outdoor space as well.
“We get to use the grass lot across the parking lot there,” Brett said. “We asked, and the owner has been very accommodating. So we have hops growing out there, and will grow them over a trellis and put some picnic tables underneath so you can sit out there and have a beer and be shaded by hops.”
Currently the brothers have four beers on tap. The future plan is to have a possible nine beers up and flowing for their thirsty customers.
Brett knows the best is yet to come.
“We are getting all the kinks worked out,” he said, “and have been here every waking hour to find out what it’s going to take to get this done right.”
For more information, visit www.thunderbrothersbrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.