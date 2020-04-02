Businesses discouraged from locking all doors

Many businesses who are labeled as “essential” during the state’s Stay at Home order, but who are trying to minimize physical contact with their customers are resorting to locking their doors and having employees available via phone calls or emails. In doing so, however, they are inadvertently opening themselves and their employees to another hazard, while at the same time violating safety codes.
According to Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Will Pennings, this action might violate the fire code.
“They need to have proper exits,” Pennings said. “At least one door must be “one action” to open, such as panic bars.”
The reason for this is obvious. In case there is a fire or other emergency that requires a quick evacuation of the building, people might get trapped if the only way to leave is with a key.
“There is not an exemption (because of the state of emergency),” Pennings said. “They cannot lock people in a business without exits with panic bars.”
As a safe alternative, Pennings suggests business simply put a sign on their door informing people they are closed to walk-ins.
“I understand these are unprecedented times,” Pennings said. “However a sign stating the business is closed should provide both the egress safety (for employees) and keep the public out.”
