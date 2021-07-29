C-I Schools takes first steps towards much-needed infrastructure fixes

Cambridge-Isanti Schools is going through a bit of financial good news, bad news when it comes to their Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) plan. The bad news? Several of the district’s buildings are old, and the infrastructure of those buildings has far exceeded their lifespan, to the point of being on borrowed time. The good news? After multiple years of collecting structural surveys and professional opinions, the district might have come across a much more cost-effective way for fixing those problems. Better yet, those fixes won’t cost taxpayers a single dime.
The primary focus of the issues are with the Cambridge Primary/Intermediate School (CPIS) building, and its aging boiler system. According to Finance Director Chris Kampa, that steam boiler system may fail at any time, given its age.
“We have had multiple engineers and consultants examine the system, and the conclusions have been the same,” Kampa told the C-I School Board during their July 22 meeting. “It could fail at any time. The boilers are 60-years-old and much of the piping is older than that.”
Adding to the problem, Kampa said the way the boiler system was initially installed makes it impossible to simply go in and replace a portion should it fail.
“Many of the pipes were installed in underground tunnels that are inaccessible, meaning we have over 100 steam traps of infrastructure that have never been examined or maintained,” he said. “All of the engineers and other consultants we’ve had out are saying ‘it could go next year, it could go the year after that, it could be five years.’ Nobody knows because nobody can actually get in to inspect that.”
He said if the system were to fail, especially during the winter, it would render the building unusable until it was fixed, which would result in over 1,000 students being unable to physically attend school.
Kampa told the board previous recommendations have always leaned towards the outright replacement of CPIS with a new building, however that option has never been financially feasible considering cost estimates reached upwards of $90 million.
“We do not believe that the community can support the cost of a $90 million project,” Kampa said, “especially considering how desperately we need an operating referendum.”
On the plus side, despite its age, CPIS is considered to have “good bones.” It is also well-located and has many positive features, including three gyms and the fact it is essentially two buildings joined together, which results in operational efficiencies.
“The construction plans we are proposing will save this building and modernize it for today’s needs,” Kampa said. “It will give new life to the building and extend its use. And it won’t raise taxes on the community.”
How to pay for it
Kampa said the entire project, which will also include other less-major infrastructure fixes at the other school buildings, is projected to cost around $18 million. Kampa said the district can pay for this by borrowing against future LTFM revenue, which the state provides districts based on a formula that is currently at $380 per adjusted pupil unit.
“Originally, this wasn’t the plan I wanted to pursue, but I do not feel like we have another choice,” Kampa told the board. “We have facility needs now, and they are costing us time and they are costing us money. If we wait to address them in the future, it will be much more expensive.”
Kampa added this issue has been known for some time now, so since he took over as finance director two years ago, he’s been trying to save up as much of the district’s current LTFM revenue as possible. He reminded the board that LTFM money can only be used for facilities maintenance, and can’t be used for other operating expenses like supplies or teacher salaries.
Just the first step
Kampa told the board the proposal he is presenting to them at that meeting is only to approve a professional services contract with Nexus Solutions, LLC. Nexus had prepared a project design and construction plan to fix these issues. Pending board approval of this plan, the next step would be to solicit bids for the project. Once those bids are received, Kampa said the board will be given more specific details on which of the projects could be completed within the projected LTFM revenue.
