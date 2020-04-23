C-I schools to reduce budget by $3 million

For the second-straight year, the Cambridge-Isanti School Board is faced with the task of making significant cuts to the next year’s budget. After slashing just over $4 million from the budget a year ago, the district will have to find a way to cut another $3 million for next year.
“After cutting $4.5 million last year, this year’s budget is balanced,” Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph told the board during a meeting on April 9. “However, projected expenses continue to outpace revenue.”
Dr. Rudolph said that Cambridge-Isanti remains one of the lowest funded districts in the state per student, in part because the district currently is operating without a operating referendum, which must be voter-approved. Because of that, the district has been spending down their fund balance, which is basically like a savings account. That fund balance is now on the verge of being spent up, which is the reason the district has had to go to budget reductions.
“Spending down our savings account was appropriate for the time, but it’s not sustainable for the long term,” Rudolph said. “If we do nothing, our fund balance would drop into the negative next year.”
Rudolph added that while state funding has increased by 2%, expenditures have increased by over 3%.
What is being cut?
The most noticeable cut that directly impacts students comes in the form of the elimination of the Minnesota Center’s year-round classes for grades six through eight. Dr. Rudolph said declining enrollment is the biggest catalyst for this move. The program for those three grades was set up based on an enrollment of 90 students. For the current school year, enrollment had dropped to 71 students, and it was projected to decrease to 67 students for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It is difficult to sustain the program under the current budget constraints,” Rudolph said.
He said the elimination of the program will help to more evenly spread class sizes throughout both Cambridge and Isanti Middle Schools. The move will eliminate three full-time equivalent (FTE) positions. He added that the district is still fully committed to continuing with the School for All Seasons at the Elementary level.
Another part of the reductions is with specialists across the entire district, with much of it being prompted by an increase in class sizes. Those reductions will equate to just over 26 FTE positions, however Dr. Rudolph noted that half of those reductions will be from retirements that won’t be refilled.
During a virtual informational meeting held on April 16 with the general public, Dr. Rudolph said he wasn’t sure how much class sizes would be increased. He did note, however, that the increases would be strategic, with larger increases coming at the higher grade levels and smaller increases at the younger grades. He said the grade level’s ability to independently read was a major benchmark when determining the increases.
Another change will come from co-curriculars. Rudolph said for some sports who have lower participation levels, the Middle School teams will be eliminated and those students will be invited to participate at the high school level. There will also be some programs, such as the Middle School Variety Shows and high school cheerleading program, that can be moved to Community Education, which would then be charged a fee to participate in. Finally, the activity fee will be increased by $20 per activity and the family maximum will be increased to $700.
The school board will be presented with the final recommendations at the April 23 meeting, with the board having until June to take formal action. Anyone wishing to see the full presentation, or to offer feedback can go to the district’s website at www.c-ischools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.