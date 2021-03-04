Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre is thrilled to be back on stage once again in the Performing Arts Center. And, for the first time since Jan., 2020, they have the opportunity to perform before a live theatre audience. They are also hoping to have the live stream option.
The Spring Three Act - “Auntie Mame” is deep into the rehearsal process in preparation of the in-person performances scheduled on April 16, 17 and 18, 2021.
The Theatre Department’s “Auntie Mame” story goes like this: in spring of 2020 they were rehearsing this very same show, and were only three weeks from the performance dates when everything came to a halt. The stage became dark and the CIHS Theatre Ghostlight was lit. With restrictions being lessened, they have remained hopeful that they would be able to bring this very fun show to stage.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale on March 22, and will be available through www.showtix4u.com. The live performances will have seating restrictions - and there are only 150 seats available for each performance. Questions can be directed to cihstheatre@c-ischools.org; or by calling the ticket booth at 763-689-6466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.