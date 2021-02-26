Cambridge accepts grant for electric vehicle charging station

Commuters utilizing electric vehicles in the Cambridge area will soon have a place to plug in their cars, thanks in part to a grant from East Central Energy.
During the Feb. 16 Cambridge City Council meeting, Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel informed the council that a grant application to ECE that was made by the council back in January had been awarded to the city. That grant is to be used for the purchase of an electric vehicle charging station, which will be placed in one of the parking spots at City Park.
According to Vogel, the grant is only for the purchase of the charging station, but not for the installation costs, which comes to $2,900. Vogel said he was still awaiting the results of another grant application that would pay for the installation, however he felt it would be prudent for the council to formerly accept or reject the ECE grant now. If the city is not awarded the other grant, Vogel said the installation money could come from the EDA Admin Fund.
During discussion, Council Member Lisa Iverson asked Vogel to confirm that if the council accepted the ECE grant, they would be obligated to maintain the charging station, including repairs, for three years. Vogel indicated that was part of the conditions of the grant.
Council Member Bob Shogren asked if anyone who uses the station would have to pay for the charging service?
“This is a no-charge service,” Vogel said.
The vote to accept the ECE grant was approved 3-2, with Iverson and Shogren voting no.
Objections to state bills voiced
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe gave an update to the council on two State Legislature proposals that would directly impact city governments.
The first was for the creation of a Law Enforcement Citizen Oversight Council for the purpose of citizens to have a voice in local police departments. According to Woulfe, the most recent version of the bill would exclude Cambridge from having to form such a council since there are currently fewer than 50 officers in the Cambridge department.
“I just wanted to make sure this got put on your radar, because as you know, legislation changes,” Woulfe told the council. “So I thought it would be good for the city to have a position on this.
“Generally, our position in the past is that this is just another mandate that’s not funded by the state,” she added. “I think this is a one size solution that fits nobody. In our community, if people have issues, they seek out city council, or the police chief. Because they have good communication relationships.”
The second bill is for the formation of a citizens’ property tax advisory committee. Like the first bill, Woulfe said she felt this committee was unneeded for a city the size of Cambridge.
“We already put all of our budget information out on our website,” she said. “We already do taxpayer receipts. We already do “Balancing Act,” which are two of the things that would be required in this bill.
“I think as it stands, this is just going to be another mandate that adds expenses,” she concluded.
Based on a unanimous “thumbs up,” the council instructed Woulfe to continue monitoring the two bills, and if it appears they are making progress through the State Legislature, to draft letters to the areas legislators voicing their opposition to the bills.
Vogel to be named city administrator
Back when Evan Vogel was hired as assistant city administrator, the idea was he would at least be an informational bridge between Woulfe, who will be retiring at the beginning of May, and whoever would be replacing her. As it turns out, based on his performance so far, the council decided to simply promote Vogel to city administrator and post an upcoming opening in the assistant city administrator position.
“I certainly do have big shoes to fill,” Vogel said in an email, “and it will take some time to get fully up to speed, but I hope to do the best that I can, and make the city proud.”
Vogel’s official first day will be May 4, prompting council to jokingly tell him he needs to come to work dressed as his favorite Star Wars character for his first day.
