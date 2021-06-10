The Cambridge Ambassador Program is set to begin its “Beyond the Crown” outreach activities the week after school is out.
The first event will be held Monday, June 14 as professional speaker and life coach Jennifer Grant delivers a powerful message about gaining perspective in recognizing healthy and unhealthy relationships and your own self-worth; along with developing compassion and understanding for the humans who surround you. This seminar will take place in the Great Northern Room in the downstairs level of the Cambridge Library from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Further questions and answers will be available from 3:30-4:00 for those who wish to stay and visit.
Young women who have finished their 9th grade year and older (through age 20) are invited to sign up for Beyond the Crown events free of charge, thanks to generous sponsors. While a wide variety of events will be offered, those interested may register for whichever they are most interested in on an event-by-event basis.
Events will be announced and published on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page as plans develop and restrictions are lifted. Registration is required for an accurate count of attendees and can be done on the Facebook page or by emailing lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com or calling Laurie at 612-991-1687. Questions are also welcome.
