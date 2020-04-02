Cambridge Ambassador Program cancels this year’s ‘Candidate Experience’

A long-standing area program will be taking somewhat of a hiatus this year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cambridge Ambassador Program, which is recognized state-wide as one of the premier programs for mentoring young women and representing their community at a wide range of events both locally and across the state, announced on their Facebook page they were canceling this year’s Ambassador and Little Miss program.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Little Miss Cambridge and the Candidate Experience will be suspended for 2020,” the post stated. “As a valued community program, we feel our duty at this time is to lead by example and encourage others to follow the Stay at Home guidelines and practice social distancing outlined by Governor Walz.
“We have absolutely nothing to lose by waiting until 2021, so we prefer to be mindful of the people of our community who will be impacted negatively,” it continued. “This is no time for us to be selfish by thinking our program is more important than what our friends and neighbors are going through.”
Although the naming of the new Cambridge Ambassadors isn’t scheduled until June 19, there are several reasons for canceling now, the post said.
“It would be impossible for us to give our candidates the incredible experience we are known for - many of our volunteer opportunities have canceled us or cannot let us in.”
Traditionally, the program schedules community-building events for the candidates to participate in leading up to the naming of the new ambassadors. Included in this that can’t take place for the foreseeable future are visits and spring cleaning at Black Dog Hill, which is a domestic violence shelter; plus visiting with several of the senior living centers in the area.
Additionally, no events are allowed to take place in the schools until classes resume, which would take place no earlier than May 4, with the possibility existing of having classes being held via Distance Learning for the rest of the school year.
Finally, the program had to consider financial limitations to continuing on with this year’s program.
“With the stress of businesses closing and financial burdens for so many, there is no way we would ask our loyal supporters for sponsorship dollars. We (also) would not be able to host our biggest fundraisers, thus not allowing us to treat our candidates in a way they deserve to be treated. That also means no scholarships.”
This announcement doesn’t mean Cambridge won’t have Ambassadors until June, 2021, however. The program has asked the current Ambassadors McKenna Murray, Myranda Brogger and Kayley Gass to extend their service with a “watered-down” schedule for the next year.
“We hope to continue to serve the community as we always have,” the post concluded. “Even if it means utilizing some of our past ambassadors to make it happen.”
