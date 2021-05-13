Although the Cambridge Ambassador Program could not proceed with their usual programming this year due to COVID restrictions, they have adjusted their plans to offer a special outreach mentorship program that will kick off in the coming weeks. Organizers say they believe it is important that people realize the program doesn’t need to crown Ambassadors to be beneficial and vital, so “Beyond the Crown ~ Set for Success” was born.
“Beyond the Crown” will offer an assortment of helpful and informative seminars, fun social activities, and volunteer opportunities - all without having actual candidates.
Young women who are currently in high school and older will be welcome to sign up on an individual event basis, no commitment required. Events will be planned and announced as COVID restrictions are lifted.
In addition, the Cambridge Ambassador Program will offer volunteer opportunities to young women who are at least a sophomore in high school and older. These volunteers will be known as “Beyond the Crown” Ambassadors and will serve alongside Past Ambassadors at local community events as needed. Those interested in volunteering can join a special Facebook group to be kept informed about upcoming opportunities and choose those that fit her interests and schedule. “Beyond the Crown” Ambassadors must be willing to follow the high standards set by the program and will be given an official name badge and tiara to wear during each event. Training will be provided.
Keep an eye on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page for all the details about upcoming events and to join the “Beyond the Crown” Ambassador group.
To be a sponsor of “Beyond the Crown” or to get further information, call Director Laurie Solle (612-991-1687) or email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com.
