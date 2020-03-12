Cambridge Ambassador Program now accepting candidates

Young women who are juniors in high school through age 22 who live, work, or attend(ed) school in Isanti County are encouraged to participate in the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Candidate Experience for 2020.
A multitude of activities focused on fun and friendship, enhancing personal skills, learning to present your best possible self, mentoring opportunities, and developing a spirit of volunteerism will be offered throughout the experience, which begins with the Candidate Kick-Off on April 19. 100% attendance is not required.
There is no cost to participate, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
Registration forms are available at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Student Office or by download from the link on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page, where you can also stay up to date with the latest details and information.
An informational “Coffee Date” will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Caribou. Additional dates can be set up by request for young women desiring further information.
To set up an in-person meeting or ask further questions, please call Program Director Laurie Solle at 612-991-1687, email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com, or visit the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.
