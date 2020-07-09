Cambridge cautiously pessimistic about finances

When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic started becoming clear, projections of financial gloom and doom permeated from City Halls across the state, if not the country. The City of Cambridge was no exception for this dire forecast, with the city council taking steps based on recommendations from Finance Director Caroline Moe to shore up their coffers by delaying some projects and shifting money around.
While individual and family finances have met or exceeded those gloomy predictions, many cities have actually experienced revenue coming in at or above even pre-COVID projections, especially from property tax payments, fee payments for things such as new construction, and even in sales taxes.
“Our sales tax is coming in great,” Moe told the council during a special meeting on June 29. “We had the highest sales tax ever for the period of April that we received in June.”
Despite those positive numbers, however, Moe and City Administrator Lynda Woulfe caution things could take a turn for the worse in the blink of an eye.
“I’ve got so many pieces of information telling me we are doing fine, but my gut tells me we should not be,” said Moe.
Specifically, they mentioned how during the last recession in 2009, then-governor Tim Pawlenty unallotted cities’ LGA (Local Government Aid) in order to balance the state’s budget deficit.
“The budget deficit back then was less than it is now,” said Woulfe in explaining why we could have a repeat of that action in 2021. If that were to happen, Cambridge would have to find a way to make up for up to a $500,000 revenue shortfall.
Another potential revenue decrease could come from the Cambridge-Isanti Schools’ non-renewal of the School Resource Officer contract with the city. While the district has not indicated a displeasure with the SRO being a police officer (unlike other districts around the state, especially in metro area cities), the district is also struggling with their own financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Additionally, if the 2020-2021 school year is to be conducted via Distance Learning, there is no need for a SRO.
Balancing an ever-moving budget
Keeping all of these unknown factors in mind, the city council is wrestling with several cost-cutting measures in an attempt to keep the city’s 2021 levy increase as minimal as possible. While official action doesn’t need to take place until September when the council must, by State Statute, establish a preliminary levy that they then cannot exceed when setting the final levy in December, the council did approve to start two processes effective immediately.
The first was to offer early retirement incentives to any non-union city employee who is eligible. According to Woulfe, this offer must be made to everyone who is eligible - the council can’t pick and choose which employees to offer this to. Woulfe said that while the city would be losing valuable knowledge and experience from employees who take advantage of the offer, it would save the city money since they could replace those employees at a lower pay rate.
Any employees who decide to take advantage of this early retirement offer will need to declare their intentions by no later than Aug. 17, with their retirement becoming official by Dec. 31.
The second action taken was to approve the hiring of an assistant city administrator, effective as early as Oct. 1, 2020. While this might sound counter-intuitive to reducing the budget, the goal is to have that person transition into the city administrator position whenever Woulfe chooses to retire herself.
Other possible changes
The council was also presented with several scenarios, all of which featured moves meant to reduce the levy by a variety of amounts. Some of those scenarios include eliminating the Community Development Director and Economic Development Director positions and assigning those duties to the City Administrator and Assistant City Administrator. Another possibility would be to transfer Code Enforcement to the Police Department.
If the school district does not renew the SRO contract, the city could eliminate one officer position. That option, however would bring the city back down to less than two officers patrolling the city 24/7.
Some of the upcoming street projects could also be delayed, however according to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, the streets slated for improvement in 2022 are pretty much at the end of their lifespans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.