For those who haven’t reserved their 2021 Cambridge Community Garden plot, there is still time. However, registrations are going fast – over 80% of the Garden is rented.
To get a space, call the Isanti County Extension Office at 763-689-8254. They can provide information to complete the registration by mail. Or, anyone can come to the garden any Saturday in April from noon to 1 p.m. to complete the registration in person.
Ground plots rent for $15 each and an individual can rent up to three plots. As always, the plots will be rototilled, water lines will be out, and tools available by May 1. It should be another great year.
Because of COVID-19 concerns there will be no preseason meetings or volunteer workdays. There will also be hand washing soap at each watering station. Signs are also posted to encourage gardeners to social distance. The Board of Gardeners hopes the situation will change by summer so that some gatherings can be held, perhaps including the annual picnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.