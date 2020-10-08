Cambridge expands ‘CARES for business’ grant again

As the deadline for government bodies to spend their CARES Act money dedicated to them in response to the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly approaches, the City of Cambridge is looking at ways to make sure they are able to utilize every single penny of that money. During the Oct. 5 city council meeting, Director of Finance Caroline Moe presented additional purchases she was requesting to make, plus the suggestion for altering the city’s “CARES for business” fund.
“It seems like we were just talking about the CARES Act, but this is a very rapidly moving topic,” Moe told the council.
Moe presented the council with a list of several recommendations for action. On the top of the list was changes to the fund program the city set up to help eligible businesses within city limits through the pandemic. The two primary changes with this program was to increase the total amount the city is committing to this fund from $200,000 to $225,000, and to increase the maximum possible amount awarded to a business from $5,000 to $12,500.
“We are really finding that the businesses who have applied are very, very thankful for this program,” Moe said.
Moe said first priority will still be given to businesses who have or will be applying for up to $5,000, but once the application deadline of Oct. 15 passes, they will then look at the applications for over $5,000 and decide how to divvy up whatever is remaining of the $225,000.
“If we can honor all $12,500 from all of the businesses who apply, we will do so,” Moe said. “If we cannot honor all of the requests for the additional amount, we would then prorate the amount with the funds available.”
Additionally, Moe recommended making a minor change to the eligibility requirements for businesses who want to apply for funds. Previously, the businesses must have gone through a mandatory closing to be eligible. Now, if a business was able to remain open, but can prove at least a 20% decrease in revenue over the same time last year, they too can apply.
Among the other items on Moe’s list of new purchases were:
•$10,000 for purchasing a Vanguard sanitizing system for the utilities department. This system would scour the jetter hose when it is removed from a sewer line.
•A total of just over $24,000 for ionizing equipment for both the library and City Hall, which will help kill germs in the air at both buildings.
•$20,000 for additional video conferencing equipment for the study rooms at the library. “This was not in the original plans (of the library),” Moe said. “But there’s more of a call for those type of activities with the pandemic.”
•$10,842.56 to reimburse the city for time spent by Economic Director Stan Gustafson and herself working on COVID-related duties. This isn’t additional money given to Gustafson or Moe, it is merely to reimburse the city for time spent on COVID that otherwise would have been spent on “regular” duties.
The council unanimously approved all of these requests.
In other action
Also at the meeting, the council:
•Approved the Fire Department applying for grant money to purchase a turnout gear washer/dryer. According to Deputy Fire Chief Will Pennings, if the department was awarded the grant, the city would be required to match $4,859, which would come out of the money that was set aside for the Fire Chief’s command vehicle, which came in under budget.
•Approved the sale of two garages located at 611 and 627 First Avenue East to Will Pennings for a total of $500. Pennings will remove the garages from the properties prior to a training burn of the houses on those lots by the Fire Department.
•Approved the hiring of Evan Vogel to the position of Assistant City Administrator, pending the passing of a physical and drug test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.