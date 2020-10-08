Cambridge expands ‘CARES for business’ grant again

Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey (left) presented city employees who have reached milestone anniversaries of employment with the city with certificates of recognition and special gifts during a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 5, just prior to the city council meeting. Pictured with the mayor are (from left) Theresa Johnson (10 years, police dept.), Betsy Potrament (25 years, Public Works), Bernie Audette (20 years, Northbound Liquor), Marcia Westover (15 years, Building/Planning), Greg Schlicting (5 years, fire dept.), and Jerry Olson (45 years, Public Works). Not pictured but also getting recognized were: Casey Edblad (5 years, Public Works), Al Carlson (20 years, Public Works), Dan Collison (15 years, Public Works), Chris Lindquist (10 years, fire dept.), Dave Matchinsky (10 years, fire dept.), Brad Reents (5 years, fire dept.), Kally Lindquist (10 years, Northbound Liquor), Amy Williams (5 years, Northbound Liquor), and Diana Mortenson (5 years, Northbound Liquor).