Cambridge-Isanti’s Dollars for Scholars will host a Phonathon on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
The Phonathon is an opportunity for current students at Cambridge-Isanti High School to raise scholarship money for graduating students. As higher education costs continue to rise, these scholarships make post-secondary education more attainable for our students. Donating toward these scholarships is a great opportunity for community members to invest in our future.
The Phonathon dates back to 1994. Since then, students have continued with the tradition of calling community members and asking for pledges. Dollars for Scholars, the non-profit organization that organizes the Phonathon, has been hard at work in the Cambridge-Isanti community since 1990. Over these years, they have awarded $3,193,460 in scholarships to students. Last year Dollars for Scholars awarded $181,630 to Cambridge-Isanti High School graduates. Given the rising costs of post-secondary education, the goal is to surpass that figure this year.
For anyone who would like to donate or learn more, please visit ci.dollarsforscholars.org or call (763)689-6188.
