Cambridge-Isanti Schools to go a different route with transportation

During this current school year, there are some students who spend two hours on a school bus both going to school each morning and going home each afternoon, for a total of four hours a day. This fact was Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph’s “exhibit A” in his presentation before the school board regarding switching to a new transportation schedule beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
“I believe the longest bus ride we have right now is two hours, five minutes,” Rudolph told the board. “I lived 20 miles from my high school when I grew up. I still didn’t ride two hours and five minutes. That is a long ride for our kids.”
While Rudolph acknowledged this stat was somewhat inflated due to all of the COVID regulations in place such as a maximum of 50% occupancy and students not transferring buses at a central hub, he also added that in a survey of district parents, shorter bus rides in general were a top priority for parents.
Add to that a shortage of bus drivers not only here but nationwide, an aging bus fleet - the district hasn’t replaced older buses with newer ones in three years due to budgetary constraints, plus other considerations such as parents’ desire to separate older and younger students, and it all adds up to the need to implement a new system for transporting students.
“We know the current model we are in, the pandemic model, is not sustainable, and we need to make a change, regardless,” Rudolph said. “As you know, we have spent many months, many years actually, studying our transportation models.”
The new system
According to Rudolph, the district has been looking into a two-tiered transportation system since before the pandemic began. In a two-tiered system, bus drivers will run their routes twice each morning and afternoon. The first run will pick up students in certain grade levels, with the remaining grade levels being picked up in the second run. Rudolph said several schools have adopted this system, including most recently Princeton.
Rudolph explained in a recent survey of parents, a two-tier system was overwhelmingly favored. Of 657 responses, just short of 75% of the responses listed a two-tier system as “favorable,” plus 55% of the responses listed the single-tier system as “unfavorable.”
He said the two-tier system appears to check off all of the boxes of biggest concerns for parents, bus drivers, and the district itself. It will result in shorter bus rides for students, while also separating older and younger students, it will require fewer routes, which addresses the driver shortage, plus it also will help even out the difference in the length of school days between buildings. Board Chair Tim Hitchings added it will eliminate students having to transfer from one bus to another, which many students had to do pre-pandemic.
Finally, the kicker, according to Rudolph, is that making the switch will be at worst cost-neutral.
Who goes first?
Once it was established the two-tier system was the way to go in the future, the next question was which grade levels would be picked up in the first run and which would wait for the second run. As it turns out, Rudolph said the answer used to be secondary students going first, but that thinking has been reversed.
“That has changed over the last decade,” Rudolph said. “Sleep research shows that especially in adolescent years, students need more sleep than in any other time in their life. Similarly, in early high school years, they need more sleep.” He cited his own family as an example of this, with his youngest “getting up at 5 a.m. no matter what time school started,” but his oldest “would sleep for as long as you let him.”
Because of that, Rudolph proposed Kindergarten through fifth grade would arrive at school first, followed by sixth through 12th grades.
Change in starting times
In order to accommodate this new system, the start times for each building would also have to be changed. Keeping in mind the sleep studies and trying to minimize the impact of after-school activities of secondary students, Rudolph proposed moving the start and end times of the primary and intermediate schools up approximately 45 minutes, while pushing back the middle and high school times by about a half-hour.
Rudolph said while these times aren’t set in stone, the proposal is for the primary and intermediate schools’ days run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:05 p.m., for a total of six hours, 35 minutes. The Isanti Middle and Cambridge-Isanti High School would start at 8:30 a.m. and run to 3:16 p.m., with Cambridge Middle School starting at 8:40 a.m. and running to 3:26 p.m., for a total of six hours, 46 minutes. In a message to parents informing them of these proposed changes, Rudolph said there has to be a minimum of one hour between the start and finish times of the two tiers in order for drivers to complete their first runs before starting their second.
Other changes
Rudolph said the district’s Adventure Center, which provides childcare before and after school, would also modify their hours so that it was available from 6 a.m. to the start of school, and then after school until 6 p.m. He said it might also expand to Isanti Intermediate School, depending on enrollment.
