Cambridge manufacturer Ritz Machine Works was featured in the Winter 2020 issue of Enterprise Minnesota® magazine. The focus of the story is on the journey Ritz Machine is taking to pursue ISO 9001:2015 certification and why it is valuable to the company.
Ritz Machine Works, which is known for its tube-bending expertise, has recognized that as the company has grown, there became a need for a robust organizational structure to benefit both the company and its customers. As the realities of COVID have affected the company, Ritz took the opportunity to become ISO certified to position themselves for the future and enter new markets.
“We were anticipating a pretty rapid and aggressive 2020 in early January and February. But when the COVID situation hit, we found ourselves falling behind those expectations and customers shutting down for a month or two at a time. So, we kind of took that opportunity to advance our ISO plans,” said Adam Teeter, Ritz Machine Works director of U.S. operations.
Ritz Machine Works provides tube bending and manufacturing services for OEM manufacturers across the United States and Canada.
