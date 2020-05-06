Cambridge Medical Center begins COVID testing

In response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s instructions to increase the amount of testing for COVID-19 to at least 5,000 per day statewide, new testing centers are being set up. On Wednesday, May 6, Cambridge Medical Center became one such testing location as a giant, white tent was erected in the medical center’s parking lot just north of the building. Prior to May 6, the closest testing location was in Coon Rapids or St. Cloud.
According to Allina Health External Communications Advisor Tim Burke, the tent will be used for shelter for staff as they perform curbside COVID-19 testing. He said testing will be by appointment only. Anyone who suspects they might have contracted the COVID virus must first contact their local clinic. They will be asked a few questions to ascertain if they qualify for testing and be given an appointment time.
Burke said it will take “a few days” for test results to come back. Once the results are received, the individual will get a phone call and “a conversation can be had about how to proceed from there.”
Burke did not say if Cambridge Medical Center has treated or will be treating patients who test positive for COVID.
