When something unexpected happens to your baby, it feels like the world should come to a standstill. You want every person, every resource and every tool possible to care for your newborn. Thanks to a new partnership with Children’s Minnesota, one of the largest and most regarded pediatric health systems in the country, Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health, can now deliver more resources and expertise than ever before when caring for newborns.
Through a new virtual care partnership, physicians at Cambridge Medical Center now have enhanced 24/7 access to Children’s neonatal care specialists. Using audio/video technology, Cambridge Medical Center physicians can hold a virtual consultation with a neonatal clinician from Children’s Minnesota.
From there, clinicians from both systems collaborate on the care management of newborns requiring acute stabilization after birth and determine whether the baby needs to be transferred to another facility for further care.
When deemed appropriate, the Cambridge Medical Center physician places a call to Children’s Minnesota and requests a virtual consultation. Within minutes, a neonatal specialist from Children’s will connect via an audio/ video conference with the Cambridge Medical Center provider and care team. There is no extra cost to the patient’s family.
For Cambridge Medical Center physicians, the virtual care partnership is a way to better serve area families.
“This virtual care relationship between Children’s and Cambridge Medical Center provides an enhanced level of safety for newborn care at the hospital,” said Dawn Dingman, RN, manager of Cambridge Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center. “By allowing the Children’s neonatal specialists to actually see the baby, we’re confident that we’ll be able to keep and serve more families here, in their own community. We take excellent care of these babies and will send them to another facility for even more specialized care if necessary.”
Partnerships like these also support Children’s vision to be every family’s essential partner in raising healthier children.
“Our vision pertains to all infants – not just the ones who are born in our Mother Baby Centers,” said Dr. Mark Bergeron, Neonatology Medical Director-Virtual Care for Children’s Minnesota neonatology department. “For newborns who live farther away and who need additional services, the virtual health partnership lets us export our expertise and care to places we couldn’t otherwise reach. Virtual care is an excellent way to help improve access to specialized care throughout the region.”
Why Cambridge Medical Center?
Children’s Minnesota seeks partners who are enthusiastic about improving patient care and who have a strong belief that a virtual partnership will benefit their community. It found both qualities in Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health.
“The enthusiasm and support of the Cambridge Medical Center clinical and leadership teams has been outstanding,” noted Judy Wenzel, Telehealth director at Children’s Minnesota. “They are dedicated to providing the best quality of care to children in their community, a value that Cambridge Medical Center and Children’s shares.”
The virtual care partnership is sure to be an outstanding and helpful resource for area patients; one that improves the overall experience of families at Cambridge. We are committed to ensuring the success of this service to newborn patients.
“Whether a newborn needs to be transferred to a higher level NICU or we are able to continue care at Cambridge, we are focused on ensuring best practices are in place to provide the safest care possible,” said Dingman. “Our ability to continue care close to home is valued by our patients and this program will help us continue to offer that experience for our patients and families.”
About the Cambridge Medical Center
Birth Center
The Birth Center includes a triage room and six private rooms furnished not only with the equipment necessary to provide a safe delivery, recovery and postpartum care, but amenities to help you and your family feel comfortable.
With our one-room approach, all stages of childbirth occur in the same private room, offering an efficient approach that greatly benefits our mothers and her families. The family-friendly rooms include a sleeper chair for mom’s support person, television, refrigerator, free Wi-Fi, i-Pad for patient education and a full bathroom. We have full-service menu options.
To help you feel comfortable all the way through your birthing experience, the Birth Center offers birthing balls, aromatherapy, music, telemetry monitoring so you can still walk in your room or hallways and epidural available to help with pain relief.
Other amenities include vaginal birth after a cesarean delivery option and lactation consultations.
At discharge a follow-up appointment with the Partners in Pregnancy clinic from a fully trained clinical staff. This staff supporting our patients and newborns with postpartum questions or concerns, lactation support, weight, and jaundice check.
Once home a visit from a Public Health nurse is an option if the mother desires.
“We are so pleased to now have Neonatal Telehealth service with Children’s Hospital of Minnesota,” said Lisa Schweiger, MD, pediatrician Cambridge Medical Center. “We have trusted their neonatal team for many years with the care of our sick and premature newborns and now we can interact with these experts via live video within our nursery here at Cambridge Medical Center. Overall, this is a wonderful upgrade to providing the most thorough and safe care to our smallest patients here in Cambridge!”
