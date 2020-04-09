Cambridge offers downtown business loan relief

For many years now, the city of Cambridge has offered businesses within the downtown district loans for the purpose of helping them make improvements to their buildings. The purpose of these loans was to spur economic growth by offering low interest rates that can be more easily paid off than a standard loan. Because of the financial stresses on many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, several businesses are having trouble paying their monthly installments.
During the April 6 city council meeting, the Cambridge Council took steps to give those struggling businesses a little relief.
“When City Administrator (Lynda) Woulfe brought the COVID (emergency) plan to the city council, she indicated that there probably would be some requests for existing loans and lease payments from either or tenants or our loan recipients during these tougher times,” Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson said.
Gustafson said the offer that was made to those businesses was for one year with no payments, no interest and no penalties. At this meeting, Gustafson had four businesses - Ritz Machine Works; H & J Leasing, which is doing business as Leader and Willards Restaurant; Chilson Jewelry; and Ashland Arts Building, who have already filed the necessary paperwork to take advantage of this offer.
Council member Lisa Iverson asked if these four businesses were current with their payments up to this point. Gustafson said they were.
A citizen watching the meeting on Facebook Live asked why the city was only deferring payment by one year considering it is still unknown how long businesses will be negatively impacted by the pandemic?
Woulfe explained one year was what the city came up with for their pandemic emergency plan, however that length could be extended if need be.
“Hopefully it’s going to be less than a year before everybody gets back open and on schedule,” Woulfe said. “But if not, the council also has a future opportunity to extend it further as well.”
Plans for airport taxiway relocation approved
Also at the April 6 meeting, the council approved the preliminary plans and the calling for bids for a project to move the taxiway at the Cambridge Airport 40 feet to the east of its current position. The move is needed in order to meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements of having a 240 foot separation from the runway to the taxiway. Currently, there is a 200 foot separation.
It was explained to the council that normally, FAA grants would pay for 90% of the project, with the state paying 5% and the city paying 5%. However, because of recent COVID-19 relief legislation, 100% of the project could be paid for by the FAA. Since the city has already budgeted for their share of the project, that money could then be used for additional work that the FAA wouldn’t have paid for.
The council was informed they don’t have to make a decision on that aspect of the project yet, however it was requested the potential additional work be included in the request for proposals in order to garner better bids.
Gifts for law enforcement officers
Council member Joe Morin asked the council to provide direction to the city’s police officers in light of the increase in “thank you” gifts that were being given to officers for their work during the pandemic. He said there is a state statute regulating the receipt of similar gifts, but while he doubted anyone would object to the gifts under these unusual conditions, he didn’t want any officers to get into trouble for accepting them.
It was recommended the city simply enact a requirement that the use of these gifts, which have typically been for a free meal at a local restaurant, only be redeemed while an officer is on duty. Woulfe said staff could prepare such a requirement and have it part of the next meeting’s consent agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.