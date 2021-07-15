While not exactly on par with the mass exoduses being experienced by some of the larger law enforcement departments across the state and country, and definitely not for the same reasons, the Cambridge Police Department has found themselves down two full-time officers.
During the July 6 Cambridge City Council meeting, Police Chief Todd Schuster informed the council that his department now has two openings for full-time officers. The first opening will be created as Schuster replaces Sergeant Rackow, who took a job with another department. According to Schuster, that position will be filled by promoting within the department, which will create the first officer opening.
The second opening occurred when Officer Scott Horsman tendered his resignation, effective July 12.
“I will begin the advertisement of the openings immediately in order for the positions to be filled with qualified candidates as soon as possible,” Schuster told the council.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Approved appointing Amanda Latsch to the open Planning Commission seat, which will expire on January 31, 2022.
•Approved the closing of 2nd Ave SW from just west of the Post Office alley to Birch Street, and Ashland St. South between 1st Ave West and 3rd Ave SW on Saturday, Aug. 7 for the city-sponsored Art and Craft Fair.
•Was informed by Vogel that the City Hall main lobby will be back open to the general public as normal following approximately three weeks of being closed due to fixing of water damage from a leak back on June 12. He also informed the council that fortunately, no mold was discovered as a result of the leak.
