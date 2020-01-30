The “donut hole” in the legal purchasing age of tobacco products in Isanti County has been filled.
Back in June 2019, the Cambridge City Council rejected a proposal to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco or tobacco-related products from 18 to 21, despite the fact the Isanti County Commissioners had approved the same action back in March. That meant that since June 1, 2019, while tobacco stores in Cambridge could sell to 18-20-year-olds, the rest of the county’s businesses had to comply with the new ordinance.
That all changed during the Jan. 21 city council meeting when the council approved changing their ordinance to 21 in order to fall in line with a new, federal law that established the minimum purchasing age at 21 nation-wide.
“These changes are required to conform with the new federal age of 21 for tobacco and tobacco-related products,” City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said. The League of Minnesota Cities has said that if our ordinances referenced 18 (as the minimum age), we did need to change it to 21 because 21 is now the federal law of the land.”
Woulfe noted that one of the “weird” aspects of the ordinance is that while it forbids anyone under the age of 21 from entering stores that solely sell tobacco products, 18-20-year-olds are allowed to work there.
After a brief discussion and the changing of some of the wording of the ordinance that would have required parental permission for 18-20-year-olds to work with city officials in performing compliance checks on businesses, the change was approved 4-1, with council member Bob Shogren casting the lone no vote.
City purchases de-icing equipment
In the constant battle for ice and snow removal, the city council approved the purchase of de-icing/preconditioning equipment for $12,213. Public Works Director Todd Schwab said a majority of the money for this purchase was coming from the fact that the plow truck the city recently purchased came in $10,000 under budget.
The equipment can be used to pre-treat roads before a snow event using salt brine. Schwab said they were also able to purchase some hose in order to be able to pre-treat sidewalks, such as the ones in front of city hall.
That request was approved unanimously. It is expected to take six weeks for delivery.
Other actions
In other council actions, the council approved the purchase of audiovisual equipment for the new library at a cost of $53,522.45 from Provision Media. They also allowed the fire department to start the hiring process to fill three open positions that have been created due to recent retirements, plus another position that is anticipated to be opening in the near future.
