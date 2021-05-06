Cambridge shares last dance with Woulfe

While some of the people who have butted heads with her might consider her a “wolf (or rather Woulfe) in sheeps clothing,” those who have worked closely with her for the last 15 years consider her to be a Woulfe who soars with the eagles.
Lynda Woulfe, who has served the City of Cambridge as city administrator for the past 15 years, walked out of Cambridge City Hall for the last time in that position as her retirement became official on Monday, May 3. But before leaving, several city staff and council members took the time to bid her farewell.
“We are going to have Lynda speak last,” Mayor Jim Godfrey told the minimalistic audience in attendance due to COVID restrictions, “so this will be the first time in 15 years that she actually gets the last word in.”
Godfrey referenced Woulfe as being a “mentor,” not only for many of the city staff and council (including now City Administrator Evan Vogel and himself), but for the community as a whole, listing such things as the Discover Downtown Committee, the Citizen’s Academy, the ongoing Highway 95 expansion project, and the push for a new library as just a few of the projects Woulfe either initiated or played a large part in keeping them going.
“And of course, you mentored me when I became mayor,” he added. “That’s a pretty steep learning curve, and I hope I’m a good mayor. A lot of that is a testament to her steadfast instruction for me.”
Godfrey then presented her with his own retirement gift, which came with an amusing story behind it.
“My wife and I had taken our dogs up to the North Shore for a day-and-a-half trip and she called on city business. I was like ‘um, we are walking our dogs,’ and she was like ‘oh sorry, I forgot,’ but we conducted the business anyway. And she said ‘as long as you are out, you should go to the Superior Glass Blowing place.’ She didn’t know, but we were standing right in front of it when she said that.”
Godfrey went on to say this conversation inspired him and his wife to go in and pick up this gift, which was a glass eagle.
“The message I want you take from today is under Lynda’s leadership, Cambridge has been able to soar,” he said.
“Lynda has a strong work ethic,” said Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley. “She puts her heart and soul into all of the city projects.”
Barfknecht-Conley gave the local option sales tax referendum for the new library as a prime example. “With all of the work prior to the vote, the work to move it through the legislative process resulted in a lot of long hours, sleepless nights, and numerous trips to state capital. This project really demonstrated the passion and dedication that Lynda has for this community.
“I personally don’t remember a time when I had a question and Lynda didn’t have an answer,” she added. “Lynda’s knowledge of government was rock-solid.”
Emergency Management Director Will Pennings piggy-backed off that sentiment. “What impressed me most is your ability to have knowledge and information on so many aspects of not only city business, but life in general. Thank you for watching over me, for watching over the fire department, for watching over all of us.”
“I have only been around for seven months, but I think I’ve gotten to know you pretty well,” said Vogel. “You’ve been an unbelievable mentor for me and I have seen the level of thoughtfulness, dedication, and passion for local government that I didn’t know was possible. And it’s inspirational. Thank you for being the kind of person that thought to call and offer me this job on a Friday to make my weekend.”
“Having Lynda Woulfe as our city administrator is like building a foundation on a rock,” said Council Member Lisa Iverson. “You’ve been a navigator of so many of the city’s successes. When I started on council, I was amazed a city of our size was fortunate enough to hire someone of your caliber. The more I noted your many talents and abilities, the more grateful I was you were here.
“Marlys (Palmer, the late former mayor) often told me how she learned how much clout you have. She asked you if you could possibly schedule a meeting with the governor. And a few days later, the two of you were in his office. Marlys said ‘nobody else could have pulled that off.’”
Lynda says her goodbye
“It means the world to me that you guys are here to recognize me,” Woulfe said, “but I just want to say I don’t do this alone. No one can do this job alone. All of those great, amazing things, it happens with teamwork. We have an amazing staff. We have excellent public works and utilities. We have an excellent police department. We have a wonderful fire department. Our City Hall staff is just top-notch. The liquor store churned out six million dollars in sales last year. So nobody does this alone. I couldn’t have done all this without city council support, and department heads support, and all of our staff support. It takes a village to run a village.
“I am really proud of Cambridge as a community. I am really proud of our staff and council. I have said this time and time again, this is the best staff and council and community I have ever had the pleasure of working for.
“You guys are in rock-solid hands moving forward,” Woulfe concluded. “Evan and Athanasia (Lewis, new assistant city administrator) are going to rock this. We’ve got some great projects that are coming down the pipe. Trust in them, trust in your staff, and you’re going to continue to soar.”
