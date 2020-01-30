For anyone needing something to look forward to for the summer months as they trudge through the long Minnesota winter, the Cambridge city council has announced what you might be looking for.
During the Jan. 21 council meeting, the council approved the lineup for the summer concert series, plus activities in the parks for both kids and families.
In its third year of existence, the Cambridge summer concert series will again offer a variety of music genres for people to enjoy. Unlike the two previous years, however, not all concerts will be held at the Cambridge City Park. Two of the six concerts will be held in downtown Cambridge at the corner of 2nd Street and Ashland SW so they can be held in conjunction with the Discover Downtown “Third Thursday” events.
Kicking off this year’s concerts on June 4 will be “The Groove,” a band based out of Mora that describes themselves as “’60s garage-influenced, alternative rock and roll.” Next up is “Lady Luck,” a classic and pop rock cover band, on Thursday, June 11.
June 18 will be the first of the two downtown concerts, with Nashville recording artist Maddy Braun taking the stage. Cambridge resident Joel Pennington will be featured on guitar for Braun.
June 25 will be back in the park, with Johnny Cash tribute band “Mostly Cash.”
There will be the normal break in the concerts for the Fourth of July holiday, with “The Dweebs” next up on July 9. Concluding the series will be “Miss Myra and the Moonshiners,” a jazz/swing band, which will perform downtown on July 16.
“I think we have a great lineup and something different for everyone this year,” said City Administrator Lynda Woulfe.
As in years past, concerts will run from 6:30-8 p.m. There will also be a food truck at each concert. In case of bad weather, the concerts can be moved to the Cambridge-Isanti High School Performing Arts Center.
Fun and educational kids activities
The City Park will also be host to six “Fun for kids and families” events.
Tuesday, June 9, will feature “The Toonies,” a stage show that is a mixture of music, skits and puppets. A week later will be “A Touch of Magic,” which will feature the comedy show “Mixed Nuts.” On Thursday, June 25, “Circus Science Spectacular!” will take kids through the world of science magic.
June 30 will feature a scavenger hunt and obstacle course, and July 7 will feature rock painting, both of which were very popular last summer.
“The Dollipops,” who performed during Kids Day at last year’s Isanti County Fair, will make a return to Cambridge on July 14.
According to Woulfe, besides providing entertainment for kids, each of this year’s events will have an educational element to them.
“They will do a performance, but then they will also do an educational session afterwards,” Woulfe said. “For example, ‘The Toonies’ is about puppet skits...she’s going to talk to and teach the kids about puppetry.”
Woulfe said $2,500 was donated by Allina for these “positivity in the parks” programs.
Each of these events begin at 10 a.m. and will run until either 11:30 a.m. or noon. As with the concerts, in case of bad weather, they might be moved to the CIHS PAC, but Woulfe said another, less expensive option would be to move them to the community room in the new library.
Painting and movies in the park
To round out the activities, there will also be four “Painting in the Park” sessions, plus five “Movies in the Park.”
The painting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on successive Wednesdays, starting on July 29 and ending on Aug. 20. The first session will be geared toward seniors, the second will be for kids, the third will be for all ages and the final one will be for adults. There will be a $20 cost for these sessions, and there is a limit of 30 participants per session.
The movies will again be at different city parks and will start at dusk.
Friday, July 31, will feature “Wonder” at Brown Park; Aug. 7 will be “Sing,” and will also have a karaoke contest, with a first-place prize of $25, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This will be at Central Green Park.
August 14 will be “A Dog’s Journey” at Pioneer Park. Aug. 21 will have “A Hotel for Dogs” shown, appropriately enough, at the Dog Park/Community Garden. Finally, “A House with a Clock in the Walls” will be shown on Aug. 28 at City Park.
Woulfe said the total cost of these events is $19,337 before taking out the $2,500 Allina donation. She also said the city only pays to rent out the PAC if they actually use it, so the total costs might get reduced by as much as $600 if the weather cooperates.
For further details and updates, people can go to the city’s website at ci.cambridge.mn.us or on Facebook at “City of Cambridge Minnesota.”
