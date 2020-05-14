The Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will take place at the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, May 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m., or until food runs out.
According to organizers, those wanting to pick up food should enter the fairgrounds parking lot no earlier than 1 p.m. They also ask that people not park on Highway 95 to wait. Registration will be done while people sit in their cars and groceries will be placed into the trunk or hatchback only. They also ask there be no more than two families or individuals per car.
For those who live outside Isanti County and haven’t received food in the last two months, they must call 612-402-6100 to see if they qualify for food. For those in Isanti County who have not registered in 2020, they must present a picture ID and one current utility bill with the person’s current address.
