One of the victims in a series of fatal shootings over the weekend in downtown Minneapolis has been identified as a 17-year-old Cambridge-Isanti High School student.
According to multiple reports, Nicholas Enger was observing cars “hot rodding” early Saturday morning, June 5, when an argument broke out between drivers, during which someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. A stray bullet from that gunfire allegedly struck and killed Enger.
As of press time, no suspects have been arrested and the incident remains an open investigation. In response to news of Enger’s death, grief counselors have been set up at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
A memorial service will be held for Enger on Saturday, June 12 at Cambridge First Baptist Church (see full obituary on the Star's website).
(0) comments
