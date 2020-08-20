Cambridge to offer assistance to struggling businesses

While running through the long list of possible uses for the $676,330 in Federal CARES Act Funding for the city, Cambridge Finance Director Caroline Moe said one need kept on creeping to the surface - financial help for local businesses. With that in mind, Moe and Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson presented a request to the council to allocate $100,000 of CARES Act money towards establishing a “Cambridge Cares for Business” fund.
The specific purpose of this fund is to provide financial assistance to locally owned and operated businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve personally spoken to several of our local businesses,” said City Administrator Lynda Woulfe. “And they are all ecstatic and appreciative that we would be doing this. A majority of the people I’ve talked to are struggling with their rent payments, and being able to pay their utilities. So this is coming at a time when some of them are just willing to throw in the towel.”
Businesses that are eligible include any locally owned within the city limits of Cambridge, small business (less than 50 employees) that were deemed “nonessential” by the state. These businesses can’t have received funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development through the Small Business Relief Grant. Non-profits and corporate or multi-state chains are also ineligible.
The money, which the city is capping at $5,000 per business, can be used to pay off such COVID-related expenses as:
•Personal Protective Equipment and supplies.
•Modifications made to promote outdoor business in order to reopen or stay open with additional safety measures for their employees (i.e. outdoor dining supplies).
•Shields placed at counters.
•Rent or mortgage payments.
•Addressing temporary COVID-19 related restrictions.
•Increasing technology capacity.
•Creating new marketing campaigns.
•Facility cleaning.
•Costs associated with COVID-related training.
•Expenses required to plan for a safe reopening.
These expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and September 30, 2020, and businesses must supply receipts to verify the expenses.
Moe said applications received before Oct. 1 will receive first priority. If the total amount of money requested by all applicants is greater than $100,000, then each applicant will receive a proportional amount. If the $100,000 isn’t completely allocated by Oct. 3, the council may approve increasing the aid to applicants as long as they show eligible expenses greater than $5,000.
A full list of information on this program, along with an application, can be found on the city’s website at ci.cambridge.mn.us. Applications should be returned to Caroline Moe, City of Cambridge Finance Director, 300 3rd Ave. NE, or by dropping them off a City Hall during regular business hours.
Dog deemed dangerous
Also at the Aug. 17 council meeting, the council denied an appeal from a dog owner regarding one of his dogs being deemed legally dangerous following an incident where the dog either bit or severely scratched a 10-year-old girl on her face while she was in the dog owner’s house. According to the Cambridge Police incident report, the girl was injured in the left upper lip area, and required immediate treatment at Cambridge Medical Center. The girl was also taken down to Children’s Hospital for additional treatment and may need cosmetic surgery in the future.
Dustin Nagel, the owner of the dog, contested the incident report that stated the dog attacking the girl was unprovoked. He said the girl has taunted the dog when it was outside before, plus the girl has been told not to enter the house uninvited because they wouldn’t be able to put the dog in another room or kennel. According to the incident report, the girl was only invited in by Nagel’s niece, who is younger than the victim.
Nagel told the council that he believes the victim startled his dog and that the dog was “just doing his job” of protecting the house. He also claimed that based on a picture of the girl’s injuries he saw but was unable to obtain from the victim’s mother, he didn’t believe the injuries were severe enough to require a dangerous dog designation.
Finally, Nagel made an appeal for his dog’s mental state.
“I don’t want to see him living like this,” Nagel said, referencing the required actions for a dog that is designated as dangerous. “He has to have a muzzle all of the time. He is miserable wearing it. He’s always been a good dog. I’ve never had any problems with him. I really don’t want to see him labeled as a dangerous dog, because he is not.”
While the council expressed sympathy for the dog and professing to be dog-owners themselves, the council ultimately agreed that by state statute definition, this unfortunate incident fell in line with designating the dog as dangerous. However, they did tell Nagel that he could come back before the council in a year and seek removal of the designation assuming the dog isn’t involved in any more incidents.
