Cambridge to offer emotional support program for police, fire

Being involved in an emergency situation is stressful - not only for the victims, but for the personnel responding to the emergency. While emotional support has been readily available to those victims, including from the people first on the scene, up until recently there has been less support for those first responders. With that in mind, the City of Cambridge has just joined a program that helps the police and fire department personnel get through these emotional situations.
Cambridge Fire Chief Todd Tomczik said the need for such a program became apparent to him following a recent difficult call.
“Back in April of this year, we had a very difficult call with a young boy that wound up dying,” Tomczik told the Cambridge City Council while introducing the program. “After that call, it really came to me that we need more help in the aspect of dealing with mental tragedies like this that we deal with a lot over the course of 31 years. You think that you have it all figured out, and you get an incident like this that puts a whole new spin on things.
“That call that day affected no less than five fire fighters doing CPR, at least five police officers doing CPR, three other fire fighters doing CPR in the ER for another hour-and-a-half after they left the scene,” he continued. “A very difficult call. And that’s when it came to me that as a chief, I need to make sure that my 30 fire fighters can handle the mental stress of the job that we do.”
Tomczik said through his becoming a peer supporter, he learned about “Par 360,” a program started by Dr. Margaret Gavian, who has become dedicated specifically in helping emergency personnel cope with situations like this.
“What he’s talking about, and what their concerns are is something that is a nationwide problem,” Dr. Gavian said. “So there is nothing unique. You have some very proactive, thoughtful chiefs that are looking out for the community and for their people.
“First responders, so that’s police, fire, EMS, have extremely high suicide rates that far surpass line-of-duty deaths,” she continued. “And that’s something we often get surprised by because we think line-of-duty deaths is sort of a natural risk of the job, but we don’t often think about the emotional hazards that this group faces.”
She said studies have shown that 25% of all police officers and half of all fire fighters have thought about ending their own lives due to the emotional situations they are put in. But that isn’t the whole story, as Gavian equated suicide as the ultimate level of the problem. She said many also suffer from substance abuse, anxiety, depression, or burnout in general.
“I think of this as an injury, just like they may tweak their back lifting people,” she said. “Mental health issues are physical injuries just like they hurt themselves on the job.”
a sign of “weakness”
Gavain explained that 90% don’t seek help because it’s “a sign of weakness.”
“These are the toughest of the tough kind of human beings that are out there. First responders are the most generous people. They will literally give you the shirt off their back. Except what happens is that because they are the rocks of our community, they often are the last ones to ask for any help. And what ends up happening is people are suffering in silence, and don’t put their hand up.”
About Par 360
“There were not services available to help protect our first responders, our fire fighters, our PD, in the same way we think about the kind of gear they need and the equipment they need, we’re not thinking about how to protect them from the emotional hazards of the job, especially when they are dying from suicide more often than line-of-duty,” Gavian said.
“What Par 360 is really about is getting culturally competent support and resources to keep our first responders resilient so we don’t have to have a talk and a critical incident meeting about the death of a fire fighter or the suicide of one of our officers.”
There are two parts to Par 360. One is services for every officer, but also an eye on the leaders in order to help them take some of the burden off their shoulders. It helps them with not only professional problems as they arise, but personal problems as well.
It also supports the families of first responders. Gavian noted a number of the first responders come to her through family members who notice “they’re not themselves.”
It is a yearly subscription program providing emergency response, consultation and training to the leaders, along with all the personnel. It includes a baseline screening, online resilience training for both the personnel and their families, workshops for department leadership, access to a confidential Facebook page, chief consultation with a direct line to mental health experts, monthly training conference calls, a list of vetted providers with expertise in first responders, plus resources for how to recognize the warning signs.
“What the chiefs get are a direct line to support,” Gavian added. “On my way here, I got a call from a chief who said ‘I got this person struggling, what am I supposed to do?’ I got another call over the weekend where the chief said where they had a terrible, fatal accident and one of the fire fighters had known the person who had died.
“What we know about resilience, it’s not just a feel-good thing. I know, I’m a psychologist, I’m a therapist, I want people to feel better and not be sad. But actually when we protect people emotionally, it leads to better performance. If we have officers and fire fighters who are not under extreme emotional stress and that have the skills to protect themselves from some of the emotional hazards of the job, they’re actually out on the streets performing better, and I think that makes for a healthier community,” she concluded.
Odds and ends
In other action during the June 21 council meeting, the council:
•Approved necessary restoration and repair related to City Hall water damage, which happened June 12. According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, insurance will cover all of the costs except the $5,000 deductible and the cost to repair the water fountain’s fittings.
•Approved resolutions in support of tax credit applications to Minnesota Finance Housing Agency for the possible construction of a three story, 65 unit affordable housing project and a three story, 76 unit senior housing project in Maple Ridge.
•Approved the annual mandatory Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.
•Was informed that all Cambridge Police officers are now equipped with body cameras.
