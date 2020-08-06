Cambridge to purchase drone

The Cambridge Fire Department/Emergency Management will soon have a new weapon in fighting difficult emergency situations where access might be limited.
During the Aug. 3 Cambridge City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of a drone for the Fire Department to utilize, along with the proper training and certification of several members to operate it.
According to Lucas Milz, staff has been looking at the purchase of a drone for a while now.
“Drone usage by first responders has grown in popularity over the past few years, especially in emergency scenes,” Milz told the council. “I’ve read a whole lot of articles about using them for search and rescue missions, for finding lost and injured individuals, to find areas of storm damage, it’s a really extensive list of what they’re used for and it expands every day.”
Milz said the cost of the drone itself is just over $7,000. In addition, the city would need to pay for drone pilot certification for five pilots, plus a consulting firm would be hired to write a certificate of authorization with the Federal Aviation Administration. They would also create a drone use policy for the city. In total, the initial investment will be $13,747.70. Beyond that, the pilots would have to be recertified every two years and the COA needs to be renewed every two years.
Milz said there are six fire department members who are willing to go through the training. Additionally, Todd Tomczik, who the council just approved the hiring of as new Fire Chief pending the resignation of current chief Sean Okerlund, is already a certified drone pilot.
Milz added the police department will not be directly using the drone.
“The police department was offered, and they declined,” said Milz. “There’s just too many legality and privacy issues that they can’t even just dabble in it.”
Tomczik named new fire chief
As referenced by Milz, the council unanimously approved the hiring of Assistant Fire Chief Todd Tomczik as new Fire Chief, pending the resignation of current chief Sean Okerlund. Okerlund is expected to retire Sept. 1.
“You can tell the level of respect the fire fighters have for Mr. Tomczik because no one else wanted to apply,” said City Administrator Lynda Woulfe. “They all have respect him and his leadership as assistant chief over the years, and they feel it’s the natural progression for the department.”
Variance approved for building renovation
The council approved a variance for exterior materials to be placed on the building at 444 Main Street South, which most recently housed a used car lot.
During the July 20 council meeting, the council heard a request from the owner of the building to place a stone facade on the front of the building that would wrap around a portion of both sides. The rest of the sides would feature steel siding, which is not currently an approved material based on city code for commercial buildings.
At that meeting, the council was notified the Planning Commission had voted four-to-one to deny the variance request. However the council felt with some modifications, they would be willing to allow the variance. Following discussions with the owner, Community Development Director Marcia Westover told the council the owner has modified his plans and will now place the stone facade on the bottom four feet of both sides of the building.
CARES ACT funding
Director of Finance Caroline Moe told the council the city is eligible for $676,330 through the CARES ACT initiated by the federal government for COVID-related expenses. Moe explained she has been working extremely hard coming up with ways the city can utilize that money, which can only be used for certain items, which she said is not very clearly defined.
She said she has already come up with eligible expenses the city has already incurred that would take up over half that amount. She added she would continue finding other items that could be funded through the CARES ACT money, as long as they are completed by Nov. 15. She concluded by saying if the city didn’t use all of the money, it would simply have to give back the remaining balance.
