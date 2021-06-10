While some youth programs are opening back up, parents are still weary to send their kids to in-person activities. Enter: virtual Minnesota Business Venture (MBV). Walmart Cambridge has signed on to sponsor local high school students to attend BestPrep’s virtual summer camp this July. The sponsorship covers the registration fee, four days of content, digital programming costs, and a tool kit with bonus gifts. Space is limited, but spots are being held for these sponsorship recipients.
MBV is a four-day virtual summer program that provides high school students with real-world skills, offering a rare opportunity to hear from business owners, build skills needed for resumes and future jobs, develop financial literacy skills, and more. MBV offers two sessions: July 12-15 and July 26-29, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
While past years of Minnesota Business Venture have taken place for a full week on a college campus, in 2020 and 2021, students will participate at home virtually with their computers, tablets, or smart phones.
Students will work in small teams or “companies” to create a fictitious product and business plan that is presented at the end of the session. Other activities include mock interviews, team-building exercises, scavenger hunts, and a special session called “Ask an Influencer,” where students will learn from local celebrities and influencers about their experiences. Speakers will be from companies including Minnesota Vikings, Angie’s Popcorn, WCCO, Great Clips, Black Garnet Books, and more
“We’re thrilled to host MBV online again this year for Minnesota high schoolers. Students will meet new friends from around the state, network with business professionals, and gain confidence in their education and future plans,” said BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture Program Manager, Janae Olinger.
MBV registration is open for all Minnesota high school students completing grades 9-12. Enrollment is typically $50, but this sponsorship covers this fee for local students. Additional financial aid is available for students who demonstrate financial need. Students who do not have access to a device or internet will be supplied with what they need. Students or parents can obtain an application and sponsorship information by contacting BestPrep at mbv@bestprep.org or online at bestprep.org/mbv.
