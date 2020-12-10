Cambridge winter parking rules changes slightly

Cambridge residents who park their cars on city streets and fail to remove them overnight in the winter will now get a very brief warning to remove their vehicle before receiving a ticket or having their car towed.
Effective immediately, any car observed parked on a city street after 10 p.m. between Nov. 1 through March 31 will first be given an “administrative citation” that warns the car’s owner to remove the car within the next four hours. Any cars not removed will then be subject to a fine or possible towing if a plowable snowfall is expected that night. Previously, no advanced administrative citation was issued.
According to City Administrator Lynda Woulfe, the change was brought on following a Cambridge Police Officer’s watching of an on-line class regarding the towing of vehicles. During the class, the question of the legality of the city’s winter parking restrictions came up, so city staff requested an outside legal opinion. Woulfe said the opinion that was made indicated that while the city’s winter parking ordinance was legal, certain changes should be made to strengthen it to meet statutory requirements.
“State statute requires that a four-hour notice is needed prior to a vehicle being towed,” Woulfe told the Cambridge City Council during their Dec. 7 meeting.
Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster told the council this change wouldn’t put any additional burden on his officers since they already patrol the streets at night, so this would just mean they might have to double-back to certain streets after four hours.
Snow emergency as alternative rejected
As long as they were on the subject, Woulfe did tell the council an alternative to the administrative citation would be to eliminate the winter parking regulations altogether in favor of declaring snow emergencies whenever a snow event requires plowing, which is something some residents have been asking for. That option, however, was quickly rejected.
According to Woulfe and Public Works Director Todd Schwab, there are many drawbacks to going with snow emergencies.
“This (declaring a snow emergency) will never reach all people within the City of Cambridge and there will be cars parked on the streets,” Woulfe said while explaining some sort of public alert system would have to be set up.
Schuster added plow drivers would have a hard time plowing curb-to-curb with a snow emergency. Plow drivers would have to plow around any parked cars, leaving a plow line closer to the center of the street. They would then have to go back around and re-plow those lines at a later time.
“In an effort to be efficient, I would like to be able to plow everything when we go out once instead of having to go back to twenty or thirty locations to clean these piles,” Schwab said, adding that it could take three or four trips before the car that was initially there is removed.
In the meantime, Schwab said compaction of these plow lines would require additional efforts to remove them.
“We have to go out and scrape them,” Schwab said. “It’s not only really hard on the pavement, we also have to put salt down (and) we are kind of violating what the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) is trying to enforce with our stormwater permits.”
Woulfe concluded by saying going to snow emergencies would only lead to a greater perception that the city doesn’t do an adequate job in plowing city streets.
Some snow emergencies will be declared
While the prospect of declaring snow emergencies instead of having winter parking restrictions wasn’t appealing to the council, language was included in the ordinance amendment to allow for snow emergencies to be declared should a significant snowfall take place before Nov. 1 or after March 31.
The language of this portion of the amendment reads “The Public Works-Utilities Director or designee may declare a snow emergency and require all cars to be removed from the streets between the hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.”
How the public will be alerted for these early or late season snow emergencies was not discussed at this time.
