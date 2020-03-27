Campion honored with award

Carrie Gibbs, Broker/Owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. announced that Agent, Nate Campion, sales affiliate with the independent office recently earned the CENTURY 21 CENTURION Producer Award following his 2019 sales success.
The CENTURION PRODUCER award honors sales affiliates of the Century 21 System based on sales production or closed transactions sides within a calendar year.
“Nate is a leader and innovator in delivering powerful home buying and selling choices to his clients because he knows the communities he serves,” said Gibbs. “Nate is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Cambridge, Isanti, North Branch, Princeton, and surrounding communities and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty.”
Nate has four years of experience in the real estate industry and has been an agent of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty for four years.
“Achieving CENTURION Producer status is a great milestone and with a continued effort and focus on my clients, I hope to continue on this path of success,” said Campion.
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is a full-service real estate brokerage. They have been in business for over 55 years and are third generation owned and operated. Visit century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593 for more information.
