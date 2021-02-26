Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that in recognition of his outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Nate Campion, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. with the 2020 CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
“Nate is the first CENTURY 21 Moline Agent to ever receive the President’s Award, which is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to his clients.” Said Gibbs, “I am proud to have Nate part of the CENTURY 21 Moline Realty family.”
The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates of the CENTURY 21 System based on production within the calendar year.
To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21® sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 - December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.
“We are thrilled to recognize Nate’s work for this momentous achievement,” said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales.”
