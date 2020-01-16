Candlelight Ski/Hike returns for 18th year

The public is invited to join Anoka-Ramsey Community College faculty, staff and students for an evening of skiing or hiking along two miles of candlelit trails along the Rum River during the 18th Annual Candlelight Ski on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the Cambridge campus at 300 Spirit River Drive S.
Wander through the Cambridge Campus and the Spirit River Nature Area on candlelit trails that are part of the Spirit River Nature Area’s cross-country ski trails.
Skiing begins from the Campus Center on the east side of County Route 70. Free parking is available next to the college’s Campus Center. Along with skiing or hiking, attendees are welcome to bring sleds.
Ken Krona and Rick Stener will perform in G201/202 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free cookies, popcorn, hot cocoa and coffee will be served, and a drawing for door prizes will be held at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 763-433-1100 or visit AnokaRamsey.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.