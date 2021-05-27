Car shows highlight Isanti event permit requests

It’s gearing up to be an eventful summer in the City of Isanti, with Isanti City Council approving two special event permits at its May 18 meeting.
The first special event permit approved was for the Rum River Rods 11th Annual Summer Spectacular Car Show, scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place in downtown Isanti the same day as the third street dance of the summer and is expected to draw 300 to 500 people.
The event is free for the public to attend, and car owners pay $10 per car to show, with proceeds supporting club expenses and event production.
The second special event permit approved was for BMC British Auto, which is hosting a car show scheduled to take place Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BMC British Auto premises at 444 East Dual Boulevard. About 75 people are expected to attend the event.
Ground lease agreement between city and EDA approved
In a split vote, the council approved a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of agreements documents related to lease revenue bond issue 2021A, which is to develop the property where the new municipal liquor store will be located. Mayor Jeff Johnson and council members Paul Bergley and Steve Lundeen voted in favor of the resolution and Council Member Jim Gordon opposed the resolution; Council Member Dan Collison was absent from the meeting.
Jessica Green of Northland Securities told the council she had previously explained the issuance and sale of lease revenue bonds for the liquor store project at a Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting April 20, but would go over it again if it pleased the council.
A motion was made and seconded to approve the resolution, and no discussion occurred.
According to the meeting minutes from the EDA meeting, Green introduced the resolution, explaining it provides for the issuance and sale of lease revenue bonds for the liquor store project. The plan is to sell the bonds the morning of May 18, 2021, with some flexibility based on the market.
She also reviewed the finance plan summary at that meeting and told the EDA proceeds from the bonds will be issued to finance the construction of a new municipal store building. The bonds will mature annually each Dec. 15 in the years 2022 through 2036 and interest on the bonds will be payable on June 15, 2022, and semiannually thereafter on each December 15 and June 15, according to meeting minutes. During discussion on the motion to approve the EDA resolution, Gordon questioned why the city is bonding for such a high amount.
Isanti Finance Director Mike Betker explained it is an up to, not to exceed amount. He further explained we are using the bonds to recoup the land purchase and a large escrow amount which is rolled into the bond so the city doesn’t have to tie up cash.
Gordon asked if the city used cash to purchase the land, and Betker confirmed that it did and explained the plan was always to pay the city back with the bond.
Gordon then asked if the city could just bond for less, since it already paid for the land with cash. Betker explained that it’s best to use the bonds to pay the city itself back so there is a cushion for the project.
Gordon stated he would like to see the city be more aggressive to get a lower interest rate. He opposed the motion to approve the resolution at the EDA meeting, and the other council members and mayor voted in favor of the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.