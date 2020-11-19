While the pandemic has forced for the cancellation of holiday events, opportunities still exist to help spread a little holiday cheer through Caring trees at two locations.
Minnco Credit Union will be offering their “Angel Tree” virtually this year.
“In 2020, a lot of things have gone virtual,” said a press release. “Things may be changing but one thing remains the same, we want to make the holidays merrier for children in our communities.”
Anyone interested in making a donation of Christmas gifts from a list can simply go to minnco.com/minncos-holiday-moments and click on the link to send them to a wish list. People can also email angeltree@minnco.com to be sent a wish list.
Wrapped and labeled gifts can be dropped off at the Cambridge office on Monday, Dec. 7 from 3-6 p.m., or the Isanti office on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 3-6 p.m. Gifts can also be dropped off at any Minnco location by Dec. 8.
Rush City Caring tree
The Christmas Caring Tree will be set up at a different location this year, in the entry of Creek Side Cafe. The tree will be set up from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 11. It will be decorated with Christmas Wish tags from children in the Rush City School District.
Individuals can simply select a tag, purchase gifts for the child and bring them unwrapped back to Creek Side Cafe by Dec. 11. The cafe hours are Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Any questions can be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3432.
